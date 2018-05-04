<
04.05.2018 22:05:00

Citrix Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences.

Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Technology Conference in Beverly Hills on May 10 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will meet one on one with investors at the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 30.

Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will present at the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York on May 31 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern.

A webcast of each presentation will be available live on the investor section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT’s ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with transitions in key personnel and succession, products, their development, integration and distribution, product demand and pipeline, customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors, Citrix’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

© 2017 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix© is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

