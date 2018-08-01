<
01.08.2018 22:30:23

Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ending Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Financial results will be released over GlobeNewswire via US National, European Technology Trade Media and Western Europe distribution circuits, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at www.cisco.com under the "Newsroom" section.

Date:Wednesday, August 15, 2018
  
Time:1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) 
  
To Listen via Telephone: 
  
 888-848-6507
 212-519-0847 (for International Callers)
  
RSVP:No RSVP is necessary
  
To Listen via the Internet:
 We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com. 
  
Replay:A telephone playback of the Q4 and FY2018 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on August 15, 2018, through 4:00 PM (PT) August 22, 2018.  The replay will be accessible by calling 866-417-5767 (International callers: 203-369-0735).  The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. 
  

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.  A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.  The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:Press Contact:
Carol VillazonRobyn Blum
CiscoCisco 
(408) 527-6538(408) 853-9848
carolv@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cisco via Globenewswire

