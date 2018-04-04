<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2018 05:47:26

Chubb Announces Preliminary Q1 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates Of $305 Mln

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) announced preliminary net loss estimates in the first quarter of 2018 attributable to natural catastrophes, including the California mudslides, of $380 million pre-tax, or $305 million after tax.

Losses from the California mudslides are estimated at $125 million pre-tax. The company also reported that net losses in the first quarter from the northeast winter storms that struck the East Coast on January 3 and March 1 are estimated at $115 million and $80 million pre-tax, respectively. All other net losses from natural catastrophes to date globally in the first quarter are estimated at $60 million pre-tax.

Nachrichten zu Chubb Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chubb Ltdmehr Analysen

27.04.17 Chubb Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.04.16 Chubb Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.18
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
03.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
03.04.18
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chubb Ltd 135.08 1.34% Chubb Ltd

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen
Tesla-Aktie im Plus nach neuen Produktionsdaten - Ziel beim Model 3 erneut verfehlt
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Etappensieg von Swatch Group im Streit um Ersatzteillieferungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk richtet erneut Schlaflager in Fabrik ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Der Stabilisierungsversuch an der Wall Street stand am Dienstag auf etwas wackligen Beinen. Letztlich überwogen jedoch die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB