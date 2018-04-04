Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Chubb Announces Preliminary Q1 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates Of $305 Mln
(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) announced preliminary net loss estimates in the first quarter of 2018 attributable to natural catastrophes, including the California mudslides, of $380 million pre-tax, or $305 million after tax.
Losses from the California mudslides are estimated at $125 million pre-tax. The company also reported that net losses in the first quarter from the northeast winter storms that struck the East Coast on January 3 and March 1 are estimated at $115 million and $80 million pre-tax, respectively. All other net losses from natural catastrophes to date globally in the first quarter are estimated at $60 million pre-tax.
