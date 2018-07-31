31.07.2018 17:19:00

Chorus.ai Launches 'Smart Themes' AI Technology for Analyzing Business Conversations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chorus.ai, creator of the leading Enterprise Call Recording Conversation Cloud solution, today announced the launch of its "Smart Themes" technology. Smart Themes utilizes Chorus.ai's sophisticated AI engine and through a process of unsupervised learning, proactively identifies patterns and themes within conversations and organizes them for easy access to insights. Identifying the use and placement of specific themes serves to bolster best practices, allowing the entire team to benefit from the work of the top performing sellers. Smart Themes begins to produce effective analyses after just a few hundred hours of conversations.

AI-powered solutions can significantly alter how day-to-day business conversations are conducted, by transforming them into meaningful data and identifying patterns that can improve the quality and impact of these conversations. While other AI technologies are limited by companies' tagged data, Smart Themes automatically identifies common patterns, saving time and money by eliminating manual tagging and bypassing cumbersome research.

"Smart Themes automatically learns and highlights important moments in our calls without any configuration from an Admin or Sales Manager," said Jennifer Yelton, Director of Sales Operations at Recurly. "It saves time and setup, but more importantly can tell us things about our sales process that we didn't know impacted our win and renewal rates."

"When sales calls are analyzed, it's hard to know what to look for, especially if executives are using traditional means, such as looking for manually categorized keywords," said Roy Raanani, CEO & Co-Founder of Chorus.ai. "Our technology learns on its own and tells users exactly what they need to know. This process of unsupervised learning means we don't need to manually input themes; Smart Themes identifies key themes and analyzes them for you."

Top revenue teams continue to choose Chorus.ai's solutions to increase efficiency in business conversations. Marketing companies such as EverString and Engagio, and software companies like Procore, have used Chorus.ai's technology to shorten ramp times and close more deals. Chorus.ai has changed how sales reps conduct sales and Smart Themes is the latest step in this process.

About Chorus.ai 
Chorus.ai is the market-leading platform for transforming conversations into data and insights, ensuring more effective communication between companies and their customers. Chorus.aI's technology transcribes and analyzes business conversations in real time. The proprietary algorithms detect High-Value Moments that serve as the foundations of an effective strategy for sales and customer success teams, thus freeing sales representatives to focus on building relationships. Every cloud in a company, whether it be sales, marketing, or business development, becomes more valuable when powered by the data generated by Chorus.aI's technology. Chorus.aI is based in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

Press Contact  

Joel Strauss
joel@headline.media
+1-917-595-2309  

SOURCE Chorus.ai

