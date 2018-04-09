China International Building Decoration Fair Attracts 300 Exhibitors and 42,000 Visitors

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day International Building & Construction Trade Fair (CBD-IBCFT (Shanghai)) has wrapped up at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center after welcoming over 300 global enterprises showcasing their latest designs and products, and registering 42,000 visitors, a 24.19 percent increase over last year.

An extension of the original CBD Fair (Guangzhou), CBD-IBCFT (Shanghai) hosted more than 300 top-tier brands in the building and decoration sector including Boloni, SiMBOR, TATA, Suofeiya, WISION and PIANO. The Fair, which included nearly 30 forums on topics such as new retail, smart home products and design, brand upgrading, and more, facilitated communication across the building decoration industry.

"We are thrilled with the success of CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai). Not only is the new record number of exhibitors, visitors and deal value an indication of the healthy state of the building decoration industry, but it affirms the Fair's status as a can't-miss event alongside CBD Fair (Guangzhou)," said Liu Xiaomin, President of the Organizing Committee. "The size of the global smart home market is estimated to reach US$122 billion by 2022. This means that the smart home sector might see the largest growth within the home decoration industry, we are proud to support at the Fair."

"The fair has offered us many opportunities to reach out to our partners. On the first day of the exhibition, we had harvest deals with more than 60 distributors," said Sun Baoying, General Manager of KOOMO, a wooden door manufacturing company.

"The products showcased at the Fair are well-designed, with a unique touch," said Ms. Zhang a designer from Guangzhou. "I came to find some good design ideas for doors and windows, and I can integrate some of my findings today into my future work."

The China Foreign Trade Centre and the China Building Decoration Association will team up with Red Star Macalline to co-organize the next CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) from March 19 to 21, 2019 in a bid to build a larger home decoration exhibition.

