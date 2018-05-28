28.05.2018 02:16:00

China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 opened in Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 opened in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China'sGuizhou Province, on the morning of May 26. As the world's first big data expo, the Big Data Expo was initiated in 2015 and elevated to a national event in 2017. This year's expo centers on integration of big data with the other sectors and will cover two conferences, one exhibition, one contest and other activities.

In addition to the Big Data Expo, the China E-Commerce Innovation and Development Summit will also be held during the period. There will be a professional exhibition to display the latest technologies and products of the big data sector and a global contest on the innovative integration of big data with other sectors and artificial intelligence. Other specific activities on new concepts, practices, products and businesses of the big data industry will also be held.

About 40,000 guests including over 30 leading academicians and leaders of Global 500 companies, as well as 400 exhibitors and media organizations will participate in the four-day event. In addition to the major activities of the event, they will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, conferences, eight high-level dialogues and over 50 forums to pool wisdom on building a digital China.

The expo will display the super data computing capabilities and technological applications of the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, namely China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), applications of the 5th-generation telecom technologies and other state-of-the-art technologies worldwide. About 40 domestic and overseas big data firms will participate in the exhibition, with a group debut of exhibitors from foreign governments and enterprises from Israel, Russia, Malaysia, Australia, Italy, France and South Korea.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-international-big-data-industry-expo-2018-opened-in-guiyang-300655365.html

SOURCE China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 Organizing Committee

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

25.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
25.05.18
Trump sorgt weiter für Unruhe an den Märkten
25.05.18
SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Baird zuversichtlich: Die Tesla-Aktie wird rund 50 Prozent zulegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX kann zugewinnen
Vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB