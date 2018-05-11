China Bourse May Test Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,175-point plateau although it's looking at a firm lead again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to easing fears of multiple FOMC rate hikes this year. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the oil and insurance companies, while the financials and properties were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 15.26 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 3,174.41 after trading between 3,155.53 and 3,176.14. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 9.48 points or 0.52 percent to end at 1,844.04.

Among the actives, China Life gained 0.43 percent, while Ping An Insurance gathered 0.37 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.17 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.16 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.13 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, PetroChina jumped 1.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.11 percent, China Vanke lost 0.46 percent and Gemdale pickled up 0.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 196.99 points or 0.80 percent to 24,739.53, the NASDAQ jumped 65.07 points or 0.89 percent to 7,404.97 and the S&P 500 added 25.28 points or 0.94 percent to 2,723.07.

The strength followed a Labor Department report showing a slightly smaller than expected gain in consumer prices in April - which may be good news for the outlook on interest rates.

The Labor Department also said that initial jobless claims unexpectedly were unchanged last week; forecasts suggested a jump of 218,000.

Crude oil futures were flat Thursday, holding most of their recent gains after subdued U.S. inflation data. WTI light sweet crude oil was down 5 cents at $71.07 a barrel.