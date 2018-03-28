China Bourse May Head South Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 155 points or 4.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,165-point plateau although figures to turn lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to take heavy damage. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the property stocks and the oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 32.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 3,166.65 after trading between 3,143.57 and 3,172.78. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 39.34 points or 2.20 percent to end at 1,829.69.

Among the actives, China Vanke spiked 2.27 percent, while Gemdale picked up 0.09 percent, Bank of China shed 0.50 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.66 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.52 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.40 percent, China Life added 0.46 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.18 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.52 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Bank of Communications were unchanged

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks shrugged off early strength Tuesday and plummeted firmly into the red in the afternoon.

The Dow shed 344.89 points or 1.43 percent to 23,857.71, while the NASDAQ lost 211.74 points or 2.93 percent to 7,008.81 and the S&P fell 45.93 points or 1.73 percent to 2,612.62.

The afternoon sell-off was fueled by technology stocks. Social media giant Facebook (FB) led the way lower, extending a recent downtrend following news CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Retail, banking, and energy stocks also came under pressure on the day, while utilities stocks bucked the downtrend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an unexpected deterioration in consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday ahead of U.S. energy inventories data that may reveal another drawdown in crude oil supplies.