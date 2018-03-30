China Bourse May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 155 points or 4.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,160-point plateau and it's looking at another firm lead for Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the oil companies.

For the day, the index surged 38.24 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 3,160.53 after trading between 3,098.25 and 3,174.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 17.74 points or 0.98 percent to end at 1,830.09.

Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.76 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.84 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.13 percent, PetroChina perked 1.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 2.95 percent and China Life soared 2.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher Thursday and stayed that way throughout the session. The markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

The Dow gained 254.69 points or 1.07 percent to 24,103.11, while the NASDAQ added 114.22 points or 1.64 percent to 7,063.44 and the S&P climbed 35.87 points or 1.38 percent to 2,640.87.

For the week, Dow was up 2.7 percent, while the S&P rose 2.1 percent and the NASDAQ was up 1 percent. However, the Dow was down 2.3 percent for the first quarter.

Traders scooped up bargains, believing that recent pessimism about the tech sector may have been overblown, while higher oil prices helped energy stocks trim this quarter's losses.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell in the week ended March 24. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income and personal spending rose in February in line with expectations.

Crude oil futures rose near $65 Thursday after a surprising decline in the U.S. oil rig count. May WTI oil gained 56 cents or 0.9 percent to settle at $64.94/bbl. Prices were down for the week but higher for the month and quarter.