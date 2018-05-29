China Bourse May Extend Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, surrendering almost 80 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau and it may open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower, with the U.S. and British markets were off on holiday. The Asian markets figure to open lower, however, with crude oil prices tumbling.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials and oil companies were mitigated by support from the insurance companies.

For the day, the index fell 6.22 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,135.08 after trading between 3,115.96 and 3,149.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 3.95 points or 0.22 percent to end at 1,806.08.

Among the actives, China Construction Bank lost 0.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.35 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.40 percent, Bank of Communications dipped 0.33 percent, China Life collected 0.40 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical sank 0.57 percent and PetroChina and Bank of China were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, which was off Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. United Kingdom markets also were shuttered.

Germany's DAX slid 74.55 points or 0.58 percent to 12,863.46, while the CAC 40 in France shed 33.61 points or 0.61 percent to 5,508.93.

Crude oil prices continue to plummet near $66 a barrel from a four-year peak near $73 on renewed expectations that OPEC will ramp up production.

Weakness may be tempered by hopes that the U.S. and North Korea will reinstate their June 12 meeting in Singapore and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy.