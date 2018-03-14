Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2018 21:15:00

Chemed Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at approximately 10:20 a.m. (ET) at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed, along with the presentation materials, through the Investor Relations section of the Chemed website at www.chemed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours after the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

Nachrichten zu Chemed Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chemed Corp.mehr Analysen

01.11.16 Chemed Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
02.05.16 Chemed Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:40
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chemed Corp. 281.36 0.34% Chemed Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Der US-Aktienmarkt hat zur Wochenmitte Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB