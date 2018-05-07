<
07.05.2018 08:00:29

Changes in Tikkurila's sales management

Tikkurila Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
May 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Changes in Tikkurila's sales management

Janno Paju, Senior Vice President, Sales, and a member of the Tikkurila Management Team, will leave the company on May 7, 2018. Paju joined Tikkurila in 1993 and has been a member of the Management Team since 2000.

"Janno Paju has had a long career in different leadership positions in Tikkurila's business units and on the Group level. I warmly thank Janno for his longtime contribution to the company", says CEO Elisa Markula.

Recruitment process for the position of Senior Vice President, Sales, will be initiated immediately. CEO Elisa Markula will be leading Tikkurila's Sales function until the successor to Janno Paju will be appointed.


Tikkurila Oyj
Elisa Markula, CEO


For further information, please contact:

Elisa Markula, CEO, mobile +358 50 596 0978, elisa.markula@tikkurila.com
Melisa Bärholm, SVP HR, +358 40 822 2549, melisa.barholm@tikkurila.com


Sustainable Nordicness
Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 3,000 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2017, our revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tikkurila Oyj via Globenewswire

