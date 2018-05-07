Tikkurila Oyj

Changes in Tikkurila's sales management

Janno Paju, Senior Vice President, Sales, and a member of the Tikkurila Management Team, will leave the company on May 7, 2018. Paju joined Tikkurila in 1993 and has been a member of the Management Team since 2000.

"Janno Paju has had a long career in different leadership positions in Tikkurila's business units and on the Group level. I warmly thank Janno for his longtime contribution to the company", says CEO Elisa Markula.

Recruitment process for the position of Senior Vice President, Sales, will be initiated immediately. CEO Elisa Markula will be leading Tikkurila's Sales function until the successor to Janno Paju will be appointed.



