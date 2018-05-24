Changes in Componenta’s financial reporting schedule in 2018

Componenta Corporation Stock exchange release on 24 May 2018 at 15.15

Componenta Corporation will change its financial reporting schedule announced on 16 November 2017 due to changes in the meeting schedule for company’s Board of Directors, as follows:

Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2018 will be published on Thursday 9 August 2018 (previously announced: 16 August 2018)

Business Review for January-September 2018 on Tuesday 13 November 2018 (previously announced: 15 November 2018).

