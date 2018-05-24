<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.05.2018 14:15:00

Changes in Componenta’s financial reporting schedule in 2018

Componenta Corporation Stock exchange release on 24 May 2018 at 15.15

Componenta Corporation will change its financial reporting schedule announced on 16 November 2017 due to changes in the meeting schedule for company’s Board of Directors, as follows:

Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2018 will be published on Thursday 9 August 2018 (previously announced: 16 August 2018)

Business Review for January-September 2018 on Tuesday 13 November 2018 (previously announced: 15 November 2018).

COMPONENTA CORPORATION 
 
Harri Suutari
President and CEO



For further information, please contact: 

Harri Suutari
President and CEO
tel. +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen
CFO
tel. + 358 10 403 2101  
 

Componenta is an international technology company. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components and total solutions made of them to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment. The company’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





Nachrichten zu Componenta Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Componenta Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Hohe Versicherungsprämien? Mit unserem BRC auf internationale Versicherer verdienen SIE.
09:34
US-Indizes drehen ins Plus
09:23
SMI geht in die Knie
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Componenta Oyj 0.21 1.45% Componenta Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
US-Milliardär Ron Baron: Wir werden das Zwanzigfache unseres Geldes mit Tesla verdienen
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot
Mit diesen heimischen Aktien profitieren Anleger vom schwächeren Franken
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen gehen fest aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX rutscht tiefer
Anleger bewegen sich am Donnerstag mit Vorsicht auf dem heimischen Börsenparkett.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB