30.03.2018 13:59:12

Changed Number of Shares and Votes in SEMAFO

MONTREAL, March 30, 2018 - Semafo (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of SEMAFO has increased from 324,981,664 to 325,542,252 common shares with voting rights as at March 30, 2018.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on March 30, 2018 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with Gold production and exploration activities in West Africa.  The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

SEMAFO
John Jentz
Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
E-mail: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
Website: www.semafo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SEMAFO Inc. via Globenewswire

