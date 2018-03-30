Changed Number of Shares and Votes in SEMAFO

MONTREAL, March 30, 2018 - Semafo (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:



As a result of the exercise of stock options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of SEMAFO has increased from 324,981,664 to 325,542,252 common shares with voting rights as at March 30, 2018.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on March 30, 2018 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with Gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

SEMAFO

John Jentz

Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

E-mail: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna

Analyst, Investor Relations

E-mail: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408

North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408

Website: www.semafo.com

