Change in the total number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB (publ)

Stockholm, March 29, 2018 – In March 2018, the number of shares in Anoto Group AB (publ), corporate identity number 556532-3929, has increased by 10,075,000 in total new shares, due to a conversion of convertible bonds.



Today, March 29 2018, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 112,654,950 registered shares in Anoto Group AB. The number of votes in the company amounts to 112,654,950 based on the number of registered shares.

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on March 29, 2018.

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is also using its pattern, optics, and image-processing expertise to bridge between the analogue and digital domains through an initiative known as Anoto DNA (ADNA). ADNA makes it possible to uniquely and unobtrusively mark physical objects and then easily identify those individual objects using ubiquitous mobile devices such as phones and tablets. ADNA is enabling exciting possibilities for product innovation, marketing insights, and supply-chain control. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

