<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2018 13:00:00

Change in the total number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB (publ)

Stockholm, March 29, 2018 – In March 2018, the number of shares in Anoto Group AB (publ), corporate identity number 556532-3929, has increased by 10,075,000 in total new shares, due to a conversion of convertible bonds.

Today, March 29 2018, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 112,654,950 registered shares in Anoto Group AB.  The number of votes in the company amounts to 112,654,950 based on the number of registered shares.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm
Tel. +44 (0) 1256 774400

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on March 29, 2018.

About Anoto

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is also using its pattern, optics, and image-processing expertise to bridge between the analogue and digital domains through an initiative known as Anoto DNA (ADNA). ADNA makes it possible to uniquely and unobtrusively mark physical objects and then easily identify those individual objects using ubiquitous mobile devices such as phones and tablets. ADNA is enabling exciting possibilities for product innovation, marketing insights, and supply-chain control. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

180329 Press Release_Change in number of shares_EN

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:05
Vontobel: derimail - Drüfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
09:49
RWE – wohin trägt die Rally?
08:29
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs 4.25 0.71% Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI um Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zunächst zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB