28.05.2018 15:34:06

Change in the Company’s Management Board

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA informs, that Supervisory Board decided on May 25, 2018 to elect a new Management Board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA with the term of office beginning on May 29, 2018. As members of the Management Board are elected: Andre Heinz Schwiontek, Stefan Jugel and Doloresa Volkopa. On the Management Board newly elected is Girts Veveris (enclosed CV). The new Management Board member does not own shares of the AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA.

The Supervisory Board elected Stefan Jugel as the Chairman of the Management Board. In turn, Management Board Member of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA, former Chairman of the Management Board, Andre Schwiontek, will continue to fulfil the duties of the CEO of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. He will also remain in charge of the Sales and Purchasing activities of the VALMIERA GLASS GROUP.


Additional information:
Marika Upnere
PR & marketing project manager
Tel.: +371 64202276
Mob.: +371 26635509
marika.upnere@valmiera-glass.com

