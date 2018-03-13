Central Puerto: Power Capacity Expansion and Strong Cash Flow Generation

Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CEPU), the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, according to data from CAMMESA, with a geographically and technologically well-diversified generation asset portfolio, reports its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 ("Fourth Quarter” or "4Q2017”), and its audited annual results for 2017.

A conference call to discuss 4Q2017 and full year financial results will be held on March 13, 2017 at 12 pm Eastern Time (see details below). All information provided is presented in a consolidated basis, unless otherwise stated.

All figures are expressed in Argentinean Pesos and growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when otherwise specified. Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the end of this document. This release does not contain all of the Company’s financial information. As a result, investors should read this release in conjunction with Central Puerto’s consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 available on the Company’s website.

A. 4Q2017 and Full Year 2017 Highlights

Significant increase in 2017 revenues after key changes in Energia Base framework: The Ministry of Energy increased remuneration to generators and set all prices in US dollars.

Revenues in 2017 were 67% higher than in 2016, reaching Ps. 5,957 million, while Adjusted EBITDA of continuing operations in 2017 was 47% higher than in 2016, totaling Ps. 3.439 million. Finally, Net income of the period was 98% higher than in 2016, reaching Ps. 3,494 million.

Strong cash flow generation, supported by FONINVEMEM cash flows: Cash flows from operations, reached Ps. 2,389 million. This figure includes FONINVEMEM collections for a total amount of Ps. 351 million.

Stable operational performance: Energy generation from continuing operations was 15,626 GWh, 7% higher than in 2016, while machine availability (weighted average by power capacity) of thermal units was 90%, compared to 76% in 2016, exceeding market average.

+423 MW awarded capacity in co-generation units: During 4Q2017, Central Puerto was awarded with 2 new thermal plants, Luján de Cuyo and Terminal 6-San Lorenzo, increasing installed capacity under construction to 657 MW.

+87 MW of awarded capacity in renewable energy: Under Renovar Program (Round 2), Central Puerto was awarded with La Genoveva project, adding 87 MW of capacity to the wind portfolio, that totals 234 MW with La Castellana and Achiras farms, currently under construction (147 MW).

"This was an exceptional year for Central Puerto, as we successfully executed our strategy based on growing on both renewable and conventional thermal production. In a highly competitive environment, Central Puerto was able to take advantage of its strengths in terms of engineering, financial and strategic capabilities to keep its position as leader in the Argentinean market in terms of power generation among private players.

The market for the legacy generation has also improved significantly during 2017.

Looking forward, we are prepared for the next steps, and ready to help rebuild the power market in the country, while creating and delivering value to our shareholders”

Jorge Rauber CEO

B. Recent News

New listing on NYSE: In February 2018, ADSs were approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CEPU.”

Delivering on capacity growth – New renewable projects for 46 MW: Under the new regulatory framework (MATER), in which generators are allowed to enter into renewable energy power purchase agreements directly with large users, CP Renovables -a subsidiary of Central Puerto- was granted access to the grid for La Castellana II and Achiras II wind projects, adding the possibility to sell 46 MW of new power capacity.

Successful transfer of La Plata plant provided funds for new opportunities: In 4Q2017, YPF accepted Central Puerto’s offer to sell the La Plata plant for US$31.5 million. The transaction was subject to conditions that were met during 1Q2018. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund ongoing thermal projects during 2018.

Cash from potential sale of non-core assets to fund growth: Central Puerto intends to sell its interest in Ecogas, subject to favorable market conditions. This operation may be executed in one or more potential public offerings in national and/or international markets. In order to facilitate the transaction, the controlling companies might be merged and listed in an international stock exchange. Central Puerto currently holds an indirect interest of 22.49% in DGCU and a direct and indirect interest of 39.69% in DGCE.

Dividends from Ecogas: During 1Q2018, Central Puerto collected US$. 13,6 million from DGCE and its controlling company. The Company also expects to collect dividends from DGCU during 1H2018.

TGM claim cashed: In 2009, TGM, a subsidiary in which Central Puerto holds a 20% interest, terminated its gas supply contract with YPF as a result of repeated breaches by YPF. In 4Q2017, YPF agreed to pay TGM, US$114 million in order to end TGM’s claim against YPF. During 1H2018, Central Puerto expects to receive dividends, in proportion to its interest in TGM.

Potential dividend distribution: Taking into account that the recent changes in the Argentine tax regulation do not apply to 2017 results, the Company proposed a dividend distribution of Ps. 0.70 per share.

C. Main operating metrics

The table below sets forth key operating metrics for 4Q2017, and 2017, compared to 4Q2016, 3Q2017 and 2016:

Key Metrics 4Q

2017 3Q

2017 4Q

2016 Var %

(4Q /4Q) 2017 2016 Var % Continuing Operations Energy Generation (GWh) 4,039 3,937 3,412 18% 15,626 14,639 7% -Electric Energy Generation - Thermal 2,455 2,986 2825 (13%) 11,901 12,281 (3%) -Electric Energy Generation - Hydro 1,583 951 587 170% 3,725 2,358 58% Installed capacity (MW; EoP1) 3,663 3,791 3,791 (3%) 3,663 3,791 (3%) -Installed capacity - Thermal (MW) 2,222 2,350 2,350 (5%) 2,350 2,350 (5%) -Installed capacity - Hydro (MW) 1,441 1,441 1,441 0% 1,441 1,441 0% Availability - Thermal2 92% 92% 80% 90% 76% Steam production (thousand Tons) 289 303 293 (1%) 1,178 1,115 6% Non - Continuing Operations Energy Generation (GWh)3 177 239 218 (19%) 837 905 6% Steam production (thousand Tons)3 346 443 417 (17%) 1,599 1,708 (6%)

1 EoP refers to "End of Period”

2 Available weighted average by power capacity. Off time due to scheduled maintenance agreed with CAMMESA is not included in the ratio. For 4Q2017, data for October and November 2017 (latest available data). For 2017, data from January to November 2017 (latest available data).

3 Refers to the generation from La Plata Plant, which was sold during 1Q2018.

Source: CAMMESA, company data.

In 4Q2017, energy generation from continuing operations increased 18% as compared to the same period of 2016, due to a 170% increase in energy generation for hydro plants, after an increase in the available water flow in Piedra del Águila Plant, while thermal generation decreased 13% due to less dispatch. The availability of thermal units increased to 92% in 4Q2017, as compared to 80% in 4Q2016, mainly because of lower failure rate in the steam turbines. Finally, steam generation remained almost stable, decreasing 1%.

During 2017, energy generation from continuing operations increased 7% as compared to the same period of 2016, due to a 58% increase in energy generation for hydro plants, after an increase in the available water flow in the Piedra del Águila Plant, while thermal generation declined 3% due to less dispatch. The availability of thermal units increased to 90% in 2017 as compared to 76% in 2016, mainly because of a lower failure rate in the steam turbines. Finally, steam generation increased 6% due to an increase in demand by YPF.

D. Financials

D.1 Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations

Million Ps. 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2016 Var % (4Q/4Q) 2017 2016 Var % Revenues 1,935 1,539 906 114% 5,957 3,563 67% Cost of sales (787) (653) (577) 36% (2,742) (2,070) 32% Gross profit 1,149 886 329 249% 3,214 1,493 117% Other operating results, net 53 19 82 (35%) (103) 607 N/A Operating income 1,202 905 411 192% 3,111 2,100 117% Depreciation and Amortization 113 74 60 87% 327 242 26% Adjusted EBITDA1 1,315 979 472 179% 3,439 2,342 47%

D.2 Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations (dollar convenience translation)

Million US$ 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2016 Var % (4Q /4Q) 2017 2016 Var % Revenues 110 89 58 89% 362 240 51% Costs of sales (45) (38) (37) 20% (167) (139) 20% Gross profit 65 51 21 208% 195 101 94% Other operating results, net 3 1 5 (42%) (6) 41 N/A Operating income 68 52 27 158% 189 142 117% Depreciation and Amortization 6 4 4 65% 17 14 25% Adjusted EBITDA1 75 57 30 146% 209 158 33% Average exchange rate of period 17.55 17.29 15.50 13% 16.45 14.84 11% Exchange rate end of period 18.65 17.31 15.89 17% 18.65 15.89 17%

1 See "Disclaimer—Adjusted EBITDA ” below for further information.

D.3 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of continuing operations

Million Ps. 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2016 Var % (4Q /4Q) 2017 2016 Var % Net income for the period 1,414 806 366 287% 3,494 1,769 98% Financial expenses 212 162 - N/A 698 620 12% Financial income (96) (124) 671 N/A (932) (421) 121% Share of the profit of an associate (492) (131) (62) 700% (715) (148) 385% Income tax expenses 227 354 179 27% 1,052 718 47% Depreciation and amortization 113 74 60 87% 327 242 38% Net income of Non-continuing operations (63) (163) (139) (55%) (485) (438) 11% Adjusted EBITDA2 1,315 979 472 179% 3,439 2,342 47%

1The Financial Income for 4Q2016 is expressed net of Financial Expenses for the period

D.4 4Q2017 Results Analysis

Revenues increased 114% to Ps. 1,935 million in 4Q2017, as compared to Ps. 906 million in 4Q2016. The increase in revenues was mainly driven by: (i) the tariff increase established by Res. 19/17, which set higher prices for energy generation and machine availability and set the prices in US dollars; (ii) an increase of 13% in the average exchange rate of 4Q2017, as compared to the average exchange rate of 4Q2016, which impacted on tariffs set in US$ dollars; (iii) a 18% increase in energy generation, that reached 4,039 GWh for continuing operations during 4Q2017; (iv) Ps. 149 million in revenues coming from capacity payments (Guaranteed Bid Capacity -DIGO in Spanish) of some steam units from previous quarters, that were billed and collected during 4Q2017; (v) Ps. 143 million in additional revenues under Resolution No. 724/2008 with original due date in 2018 and 2019, that were collected in advance.

The table below sets forth the tariff scheme for Energia Base effective since November 2017, by source of generation:

Thermal Hydro Capacity payments Res. 19/171 US$ 7,000 per MW per month US$ 3,000 per MW per month Energy payments Res. 19/17 US$ 7 per MWh for generation with natural gas US$ 8 per MWh for generation with fuel oil/gas oil US$ 4.9 per MWh

Adjusted EBITDA increased 179% to 1,315 million in 4Q2017, compared to Ps. 472 million in 4Q2016. This increase was driven primarily by the increase in revenues mentioned above, and was partially offset by: (a) an increase in the cost of sales and in administrative and selling expenses, mainly due to (x) an increase in dollar denominated expenses due to an increase of 13% in the average exchange rate of 4Q2017, as compared to the average exchange rate of 4Q2016; and (y) an increase in compensation to employees mainly related to collective bargain agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA + Cash Flows from FONINVEMEM totaled Ps. 1,408 million in 4Q2017. During the 4Q2017, the company received Ps. 93 million (including VAT) from FONINVEMEM receivables, compared to Ps. 82 million (including VAT) in 4Q2016.

Net income increased 287% to Ps. 1,415 million in the 4Q2017, as compared to Ps. 366 million in 2016. In addition to the above-mentioned facts, net income also increased as a result of a 700% increase in share of profit of associates because of (i) a profit of Ps. 127 million from the interest in Ecogas, through IGCE and IGCU in 4Q2017, as compared to Ps 47 million in the 4Q 2016; (ii) the Company’s interest in TGM increased to Ps. 248 million after the settlement entered into between YPF and TGM to end the claim for breach in the natural gas transportation contract.

D.5 2017 Annual Results Analysis

Revenues increased 67% to Ps. 5,957 million in 2017, as compared to Ps. 3,563 million in 2016. The increase in revenues was mainly driven by (i) the gradual tariff increase established by Res. 19/17 that became effective as of February, May and November 2017, which set higher prices for energy generation and machine availability and set the prices in US dollars, (ii) a 7% increase in energy generation, which for 2017 reached 15,626 GWh for continuing operations, (iii) an increase of 11% in the average exchange rate during 2017, as compared to the average exchange rate during 2016; and (iv) Ps. 143 million in additional revenues under Resolution No. 724/2008 with original due date in 2018 and 2019, that were collected in advance.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% to 3,439 million in 2017, compared to Ps. 2,342 million in 2016. This increase was driven primarily by the increase in revenues mentioned above, and was partially offset by: a) an increase in the cost of sales and in administrative and selling expenses, mainly due to (i) an increase in dollar denominated expenses as a result of an increase of 11% in the average exchange rate during 2017, as compared to the average exchange rate during 2016; and (ii) an increase in compensation to employees mainly related to collective bargaining agreements; and b) by a decrease in other operating income due to a one-time gain of Ps.520.4 million registered in 2016 in connection with a revision of the estimate book value of the amounts recognized as of December 31, 2015 of certain receivables from CAMMESA related to LVFVD of additional trust remuneration for financing new projects, based on changes in the energy sector.

Adjusted EBITDA + Cash Flows from FONINVEMEM totaled Ps. 3,741 million in 2017. During the 2017, the Company received Ps. 351 million from FONINVEMEM receivables (including VAT), compared to Ps. 307 million (including VAT) in 2016.

Net income increased 98% to Ps. 3,494 million in 2017, as compared to Ps. 1,769 million in 2016. In addition to the drivers mentioned above, this increase was driven by: a) the net income on the disposal of available-for-sale financial assets, net totaling Ps.663 in 2017, compared to Ps.227 million in 2016, mainly due to an increase in sales of available-for-sale financial assets in 2017; and b) an increase in share of the profit of an associate because of (i) a profit of Ps. 422 million derived from the interest in Ecogas through IGCE and IGCU in 2017, as compared to Ps. 103 million in 2016, as a result of an increase in tariffs effective October 2016, April 2017 and November 2017; and (ii) a profit of Ps. 248 million from the interest in TGM in 2017, due to the settlement entered into between YPF and TGM to end the claim for breach in the natural gas transportation contract.

D.6 Financial Situation

As of December 31, 2017, the Company and its subsidiaries had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.89 million, and other current financial assets of Ps. 1,111 million.

Loans and borrowings totaled less than 0.5 million pesos for Central Puerto S.A., while its subsidiary, CP Renovables, which holds the renewable projects, had loans totaling Ps. 1,985 million received for the construction of the Achiras and La Castellana wind farms.

Million Ps. As December 31 2017 As December 31 2016 Variations % Other financial assets 1,001 1,733 -42 % Cash and cash equivalents 21 27 -22 % Financial Debt 0 (1,293 ) -100 % Subtotal Individual Net Cash Position 1,022 467 119 % Other financial assets of subsidiaries 110 65 69 % Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries 68 3 2,167 % Financial Debt of subsidiaries (1,985 ) 0 N/A Subtotal Subsidiaries Net Cash Position (1,806 ) 68 N/A Consolidated Net Cash Position (784 ) 535 N/A





D.7 Cash Flows of the year

Million Ps. 2017 Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 30 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 2,389 Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,317 ) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (59 ) Exchange difference and other financial results 46 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 89

Net cash provided by operating activities was Ps. 2,389 million during 2017. Cash flow provided by operating income from continuing operations was Ps. 3,111 million, partially reduced by an increase of Ps 1,057 million in trade and other receivables as a result of higher average prices per unit (while the period in which we collect such receivables remained stable), among other reasons.

Net cash used in investing activities was Ps.2,317 million for 2017. This amount was mainly explained by (i) payments that amounted to Ps.3,484 million for (x) to the purchase of property, plant and equipment, for the construction of Achiras and La Castellana wind farms and (y) for the acquisition of two gas turbines for the Luján de Cuyo Project. This was partially offset by (ii) proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale financial assets that totaled Ps.1,130 million.

D.8 Tables

a. Consolidated Income Statement 2017 2016 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Revenues 5,956,596 3,562,721 Cost of sales (2,742,147 ) (2,069,752 ) Gross income 3,214,449 1,492,969 Administrative and selling expenses (651,168 ) (445,412 ) Other operating income 640,480 1,137,736 Other operating expenses (92,497 ) (84,845 ) Operating income 3,111,264 2,100,448 Financial income 932,227 420,988 Financial expenses (697,638 ) (620,448 ) Share of the profit of associates 715,001 147,513 Income before income tax from continuing operations 4,060,854 2,048,501 Income tax for the year (1,051,896 ) (717,639 ) Net income for the year from continuing operations 3,008,958 1,330,862 NON-CONTINUING OPERATIONS Net income for the year from non-continuing operations 485,041 437,974 Net income for the year 3,493,999 1,768,836 Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 3,507,795 1,768,843 - Non-controlling interests (13,796 ) (7 ) 3,493,999 1,768,836 Earnings per share: - Basic and diluted (ARS) 2.33 1.17

4Q2017 3Q2017 4Q2016 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Revenues 1,935,216 1,539,456 906,200 Cost of sales (786,545 ) (652,988 ) (576,939 ) Gross income 1,148,671 886,468 329,261 Administrative and selling expenses (211,866 ) (142,068 ) (111,157 ) Other operating income 336,099 169,370 170,008 Other operating expenses (70,744 ) (8,794 ) 23,280 Operating income 1,202,160 904,976 411,392 Financial Results, net (115,284 ) (38,434 ) (67,329 ) Share of the profit of associates 492,086 130,722 61,546 Income before income tax form continuing operations 1,578,962 997,264 405,609 Income tax for the year (227,322 ) (354,347 ) (179,097 ) Net income for the year from continuing operations 1,351,640 642,917 226,512 NON-CONTINUING OPERATIONS Net income for the year from non-continuing operations 63,270 162,695 139,178 Net income for the year 1,414,910 805,612 365,690

b. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 2017 2016 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7,431,728 2,811,539 Intangible assets 187,833 236,530 Investment in associates 985,646 307,012 Trade and other receivables 2,602,213 3,553,129 Other non-financial assets 12,721 1,466,547 Inventories 48,203 30,830 11,268,344 8,405,587 Current assets Inventories 110,290 137,965 Other non-financial assets 470,895 137,110 Trade and other receivables 3,887,065 2,215,535 Other financial assets 1,110,728 1,796,756 Cash and cash equivalents 88,633 30,008 5,667,611 4,317,374 Assets held-for-sale 143,014 - 5,810,625 4,317,374 Total assets 17,078,969 12,722,961 Equity and liabilities Capital stock 1,514,022 1,514,022 Adjustment to capital stock 664,988 664,988 Merger premium 376,571 376,571 Legal and other reserves 463,359 197,996 Voluntary reserve 450,865 68,913 Retained earnings 3,503,046 1,757,051 Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,284 334,747 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 7,071,965 5,147,299 Non-controlling interests 289,035 6,717 Total Equity 7,361,000 5,154,016 Non-current liabilities Other non-financial liabilities 468,695 635,162 Other loans and borrowings 1,478,729 - Borrowings from CAMMESA 1,055,558 1,284,783 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 113,097 87,705 Deferred income tax liabilities 703,744 1,136,481 Provisions - 125,201 3,819,823 3,269,332 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,017,306 655,598 Other non-financial liabilities 659,668 476,785 Borrowings from CAMMESA 1,753,038 1,047,722 Other loans and borrowings 505,604 1,293,178 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 323,078 205,923 Income tax payable 1,096,817 278,922 Provisions 413,474 341,485 5,768,985 4,299,613 Liabilities associated with the assets held for sale 129,161 - 5,898,146 4,299,613 Total liabilities 9,717,969 7,568,945 Total equity and liabilities 17,078,969 12,722,961

c. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow 2017 2016 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Operating activities Income for the year before income tax 4.060.854 2,048,501 Income for the year before income tax from non-continuing operations 749.198 673,807 Income for the year before income tax 4.810.052 2,722,308 Adjustments to reconcile income for the year before income tax to net cash flows: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 278.679 201,865 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 559 2,570 Amortization of intangible assets 48.697 40,161 Discount of accounts receivable and payable, net (51.838 ) (718,114 ) Interest earned from customers (270.715 ) (108,423 ) Financial income (932.227 ) (420,988 ) Financial expenses 697,977 634,903 Share of the profit of associates (715,001 ) (147,513 ) Provision for materials impairment 23.300 - Stock-based payments 2.942 - Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expenses 102.470 102.982 Working capital adjustments: Increase in trade and other receivables (1.057.029 ) (966.677 ) Increase in other non-financial assets and inventories (376.674 ) 822.394 Increase in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits 477.218 600.784 3.038.410 2.766.252 Interest received from customers 76.198 70.234 Income tax and minimum presumed income tax paid (725.625 ) (747.879 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 2.388.983 2.088.607 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3.483.521 ) (1.070.201 ) Upfront payments of property, plant and equipment purchases - (1.118.158 ) Dividends received 36.372 25.798 Interest received from financial assets - 4.088 Sale of available-for-sale financial assets, net 1.129.860 207.670 (Purchase) from sale of investments in associates (6 ) 25.053 Net cash flows used by investing activities (2.317.295 ) (1.925.750 ) Financing activities Banks overdraft (settlements) proceeds, net (312.210 ) 106.759 Bank loans received 1.871.894 868.789 Bank loans paid (994.966 ) - Borrowings received from CAMMESA 403.427 784.245 Repayment of corporate bonds - (743.087 ) Interest paid (42.758 ) (64.157 ) Dividends paid (1.279.393 ) (1.392.282 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests 295.412 6.724 Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (58.594 ) (433.009 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 13,094 (270,152 ) Exchange difference and other financial results 45,531 7,671 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 30,008 292,489 Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31 88,633 30,008

d. Non-continuing operations The results of La Plata plant for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 are presented below: 2017 2016 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Revenues 2,196,746 1,757,692 Cost of sales (1,427,906 ) (1,081,979 ) Gross income 768,840 675,713 Administrative and selling expenses (8,566 ) (15,221 ) Other operating income - 27,770 Other operating expenses (10,737 ) - Operating income 749,537 688,262 Finance expenses (339 ) (14,455 ) Income before income tax for discontinued operations 749,198 673,807 Income tax for the year (264,157 ) (235,833 ) Net income of the period for discontinued operations 485,041 437,974

The classes of assets and liabilities of La Plata plant classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2017 are, as follows: 2017 Thousand Ps. Assets Property, plant and equipment 116,923 Inventories 26,091 Assets held for sale 143,014 Liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 6,282 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities (4,411 ) Provisions (131,032 ) Liabilities associated with assets held for sale (129,161 ) Net assets held for sale 13,853





E. Information about the Conference Call

There will be a conference call to discuss Central Puerto’s fourth quarter 2017 results on Tuesday March 13, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. New York Time / 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Financial Officer. To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003

Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0800-555-0645

International Participants: +1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 4665781

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.centralpuerto.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

http://investors.centralpuerto.com/

www.cnv.gob.ar

www.sec.gov

F. Glossary

In this release, except where otherwise indicated or where the context otherwise requires:

"CAMMESA” refers to Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima .;

.; "Ecogas” refers collectively to Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana ("DGCU”), and its controlling company Inversora de Gas Cuyana ("IGCU”) and Distribuidora de Gas del Centro ("DGCE”), and its controlling company Inversora de Gas del Centro ("IGCE”) ;

("DGCU”), and its controlling company and ("DGCE”), and its controlling company ; "Energía Base” (legacy energy) refers to the regulatory framework established under Resolution SE No. 95/13, as amended, and, since February 2017, regulated by Resolution SEE No. 19/17.;

"FONINVEMEM” refers to the Fondo para Inversiones Necesarias que Permitan Incrementar la Oferta de Energía Eléctrica en el Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista (the Fund for Investments Required to Increase the Electric Power Supply).;

(the Fund for Investments Required to Increase the Electric Power Supply).; "LVFVD” refers to liquidaciones de venta con fecha de vencimientos a definir , or receivables from CAMMESA without a fixed due date.;

, or receivables from CAMMESA without a fixed due date.; "MATER”, refers to Mercado a Término de Energía Renovable , is the regulatory framework that allows generators to sell electric energy from renewable sources directly to large users.

, is the regulatory framework that allows generators to sell electric energy from renewable sources directly to large users. "sales under contracts” refers collectively to (i) term market sales of energy under contracts with private sector counterparties and (ii) sales of energy sold under the Energía Plus;

"PPA” refers to capacity and energy supply agreements with customers;

"TGM” refers to Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur S.A.;

"YPF” refers to YPF S.A., Argentina’s state-owned oil and gas company;

G. Disclaimer

Additional information about Central Puerto can be found in the Investor Support section on the website at www.CentralPuerto.com.

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this release may not sum due to rounding.

This release contains certain metrics, including information per share, operating information, and others, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this Earnings Release as "forward-looking statements”) that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate,” "believe,” "could,” "expect,” "should,” "plan,” "intend,” "will,” "estimate” and "potential,” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition, expected power generation and capital expenditures plan, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Company’s business can be found in the Company’s public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Adjusted EBITDA

In this release, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, is defined as net income for the year, plus finance expenses, minus finance income, minus share of the profit of associates, minus depreciation and amortization, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, minus net results of non-continuing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is believed to provide useful supplemental information to investors about the Company and its results. Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by the Company’s management team to evaluate the financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is believed to be helpful to investors because it provides additional information about trends in the core operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on the results.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, including cash requirements for, our working capital needs or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our finance expenses, or the cash requirements to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness, or interest income or other finance income;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our income taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements;

although share of the profit of associates is a non-cash charge, Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potential collection of dividends; and

other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of the Company’s consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, net income. For a reconciliation of the net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see the tables included in this release.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATIONS

The translations into US dollars in the table under "D.2. Main financial magnitudes – dollar translation of continuing operations” (the "table D.2.”) have been made for convenience purposes only, and, given the significant exchange rate fluctuation during 2016 and 2017, you should not place undue reliance on the amounts expressed in US dollars in the table D.2. In addition, we note that the percentage variations in the table D.2. differ from the percentage variations set forth in the table under "D.1. Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations.” The US dollar translations should not be construed as a representation that the peso amounts have been or may be converted into US dollars at the rate indicated in the table above or at any other rate.

