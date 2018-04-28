Central Puerto Files the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CEPU), the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2017 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”).

The document is available on the Central Puerto website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Central Puerto S.A.:

Central Puerto S.A. is the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, according to CAMMESA, with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. Central Puerto’s assets are well diversified both geographically and technologically, with facilities distributed across the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Mendoza, Neuquén and Río Negro, and a mix of combined cycle, steam turbine, hydroelectric and co-generation units. Central Puerto is listed on both, the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges, under the ticker symbol CEPU.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005031/en/