Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2018 23:28:00

Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779 MW)

Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto”) (NYSE: CEPU), the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, announced the approval of the Commercial Operation as a combined cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado with an installed capacity of 779 MW (net power), starting on March 20, 2018 at 0:00 hs. (the "Commercial Approval”).

As a consequence of the Commercial Approval and pursuant to the "Agreement for Project Management and Operation, Increase of Thermal Generation Availability and Adaptation of Remuneration for Generation 2008-2011”, Central Puerto will be entitled to collect receivables from CAMMESA for a total estimated amount of US$ 553 million (including VAT), which will be collected in 120 monthly, equal, consecutive installments, accruing a 30-day LIBOR plus 5.00% interest. We estimate that this transaction will result in a gain, before income tax, of approximately Ps. 8,113 million. These amounts are subject to changes and revisions.

The gain referred to in the previous paragraph will be determined and included in the financial statements for the three-month period ending on March 31, 2018. Such financial statements will be subject to the procedures of limited review of Central Puerto’s independent certified public accountant.

Nachrichten zu Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

21.03.18
Vontobel: Straumann: ein unentdecktes Schweizer Potenzial?
21.03.18
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Neue Mini-Trading-Range
21.03.18
SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Rendite mit Schwellenländer-Anleihen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs) 17.25 0.41% Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Evolva-Aktie schiesst hoch: Deutliches Plus bei Produktumsatz 2018 erwartet
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Warren Buffett auf Einkaufstour: Übernimmt er diesen Konzern?
Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Swisscom- und Sunrise-Aktien nach Salt-Plänen deutlich im Minus
Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Roche erreicht mit IMpower131-Studie bei Tecentriq-Kombination Ziele teilweise
Apple-Event im März: Wartet der iKonzern mit neuer Hardware auf?
SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Die Anleger an den US-amerikanischen Börsen liessen sich am Mittwoch von Aussagen des neuen Fed-Chef Jerome Powell verunsichern.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB