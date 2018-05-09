<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.05.2018 23:12:00

Central Puerto Announces Rescheduled Date for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CEPU) the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, announced today that its 2018 first quarter results, originally scheduled for May 10, 2018, will now be reported on May 14, 2018, after market close. Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003
Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0800-555-0645/0800-444-5129
International Participants: +1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 9916655

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay until May 15, 2019 at +1-412-317-0088 with access code #10120265 and on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

Nachrichten zu Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.05.18
Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
09.05.18
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Staatsanleihen sichern Vermögen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs) 12.28 2.85% Central Puerto SA (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen
Die US-Anleger zeigten sich von geopolitischen Entwicklungen am Mittwoch weitgehend unbeeindruckt, die Börsen gingen mit Aufschlägen in den Feierabend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB