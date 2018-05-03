<
03.05.2018 23:33:00

Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CEPU) the largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as measured by generated power, will issue a press release announcing its 2018 first quarter results on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003
Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0800-555-0645/0800-444-5129
International Participants: +1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 9916655
 

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay until May 11, 2019 at +1-412-317-0088 with access code #10120265 and on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

