25.03.2018 08:10:00

Cellcom Israel Announces Appointment of Director

NETANYA, Israel, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Sholem Lapidot as a member of the Company's board of directors, as of March 22, 2018, for an initial term that will expire at the Company's next annual shareholders meeting, at which time, his re-election for an additional term, if nominated by the Company's Board of Directors, will be brought for shareholders' approval.

Sholem Lapidot serves as CEO of DIC, our indirect controlling shareholder, and of IDB. Also serves as a member of the board of directors of IDB and DIC, chairman of the board of directors of Modi'in - Energy Management (1992) Ltd., substitute director at Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., committee member at the IDB Fund and a member of the board of directors of additional private companies owned by DIC and IDB. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Lapidot served as a member of the board of directors of ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and from 2009 to 2013 as the CEO and member of the board of directors of CLADD S.A. and from 2008 to 2012 as a member of the board of directors of Australtex S.A. Mr. Lapidot has studied Rabbinical Studies.

About Cellcom Israel 

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.805 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2017) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services (as of December 2014), internet infrastructure (as of February 2015) and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL).  For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

 

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cellcom.co.il
Tel: +972-52-998-9735

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

cellcom@gkir.com

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-appointment-of-director-300619088.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.

