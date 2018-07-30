Cell Culture: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022 - Increase in Infectious Diseases in One Major Factor Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cell culture market is forecast to grow to a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the growing demand for 3D cell culture. 3D cell culture is the process of developing biological cells in an artificially created environment. Since this process resembles normal cell morphology, it is being used in various research fields.

According to the report, increase in infectious diseases in one major factor driving market growth. The prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing at a faster pace due to the growing global population. With benefits such as the production of vaccine in the shortest amount of time, the demand for cell-based vaccines has increased.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the contamination of cell culture. Cell culture is prone to various forms of contamination. The presence of impurities in gases used in CO2 incubators and disinfectants that are left in the equipment can potentially contaminate cell culture.



Key Vendors

BD

Corning

General Electric

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for 3D cell culture

Growing preference for single-use technologies

Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

