|
30.07.2018 22:30:00
Cell Culture: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022 - Increase in Infectious Diseases in One Major Factor Driving Growth
DUBLIN, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cell Culture Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell culture market is forecast to grow to a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the growing demand for 3D cell culture. 3D cell culture is the process of developing biological cells in an artificially created environment. Since this process resembles normal cell morphology, it is being used in various research fields.
According to the report, increase in infectious diseases in one major factor driving market growth. The prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing at a faster pace due to the growing global population. With benefits such as the production of vaccine in the shortest amount of time, the demand for cell-based vaccines has increased.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the contamination of cell culture. Cell culture is prone to various forms of contamination. The presence of impurities in gases used in CO2 incubators and disinfectants that are left in the equipment can potentially contaminate cell culture.
Key Vendors
- BD
- Corning
- General Electric
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for 3D cell culture
- Growing preference for single-use technologies
- Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BD
- Corning
- General Electric
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pznsgd/cell_culture?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-culture-worldwide-market-outlook-to-2022---increase-in-infectious-diseases-in-one-major-factor-driving-growth-300688434.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow schliesst im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche schwächer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}