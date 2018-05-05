05.05.2018 18:46:00

Celebrate American Humane's "Be Kind to Animals Week®" (May 6-12)

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Building a better world for all of us begins with a few simple actions and American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, is challenging people to commit to protecting and improving the lives of millions of animals during this year's "Be Kind to Animals Week®" (May 6-12), the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history, and the nation's longest-running humane education campaign.

American Humane's 103rd

American Humane is asking animal advocates to pledge to do four simple things to better the lives of animals: buy humanely raised foods with the American Humane Certified™ seal to support farm animals; adopt one of the more than 6 million animals abandoned to animal shelters each year; watch movies and shows that contain the "No Animals Were Harmed®" end credit supporting more than 100,000 animal actors who entertain and educate us each year; and visit Humane Certified™ zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers caring for the many endangered and disappearing species of the world. American Humane will be sharing humane messages throughout the week and encouraging people to commit to kindness by sharing 'Be Kind to Animals Week' content using the hashtag #BeKindToAnimalsWeek across social media platforms.

"The need for compassion has never been greater," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "I hope every American will join us in celebrating 'Be Kind to Animals Week' and making a difference for all the creatures of the Earth – not just during these several days, but all year round."

To celebrate "Be Kind to Animals Week," follow American Humane on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and learn how you can support work to help animals by visiting: www.AmericanHumane.org/BeKindToAnimalsWeek.

About American Humane  
American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

American Humane logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Humane) (PRNewsfoto/American Humane)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-american-humanes-be-kind-to-animals-week-may-6-12-300643238.html

SOURCE American Humane

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.05.18
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
04.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB