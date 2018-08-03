03.08.2018 18:46:00

Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2018 Trading Volume

 -- Year-to-date ADV across options, futures, U.S. and European equities and global FX up over 2017

 -- July ADV in global FX up 22% over July 2017 ADV

 -- July ADV in SPX options up 17% over July 2017 ADV

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July statistics.  Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20


21


146

145


Total Volume 

134,286

128,546

4.5%

148,155

-9.4%

1,142,986

996,564

14.7%

Total ADV 

6,395

6,427

-0.5%

7,055

-9.4%

7,829

6,873

13.9%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20


21


146

145


Total Volume

4,642

5,965

-22.2%

5,661

-18.0%

43,582

41,113

6.0%

Total ADV 

221

298

-25.9%

270

-18.0%

299

284

5.3%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20


21


146

145


Total Volume

23,180

23,160

0.1%

27,028

-14.2%

196,117

187,527

4.6%

Total ADV

1,104

1,158

-4.7%

1,287

-14.2%

1,343

1,293

3.9%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


21


149

149


Total Notional Value

€ 212,461

€ 203,391

4.5%

€ 228,970

-7.2%

€ 1,566,049

€ 1,491,594

5.0%

Total ADNV

€ 9,657

€ 9,685

-0.3%

€ 10,903

-11.4%

€ 10,510

€ 10,011

5.0%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


21


151

151


Total Notional Value

$729,766

$569,017

28.3%

$793,695

-8.1%

$5,886,829

$4,256,945

38.3%

Total ADNV

$33,171

$27,096

22.4%

$37,795

-12.2%

$38,986

$28,192

38.3%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­­­

Media Contacts



Analyst Contact






Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

hrandall@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


koopman@cboe.com







CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg  

