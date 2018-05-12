Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

CALGARY, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral" / TSX: CET) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2018. A total of 23,703,311 common shares representing 47.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. All the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Nominee Number % P. Scott MacFarlane 23,338,623 98.55% Randy H. Pustanyk 23,338,123 98.55% Rod Maxwell 23,339,623 98.55% Scott Sarjeant 19,918,023 84.10% Jay Zammit 19,869,796 83.90% Ian S. Brown 22,985,923 97.06% Dale E. Tremblay 20,263,023 85.56%

The Company is also pleased to announce the approval of an ordinary resolution approving all unallocated entitlements under Cathedral's stock option plan. A description of the plan is contained in the management information circular dated March 29, 2018 and can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

