12.05.2018 05:45:00
Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results
/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/
CALGARY, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral" / TSX: CET) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2018. A total of 23,703,311 common shares representing 47.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. All the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:
Nominee
Number
%
P. Scott MacFarlane
23,338,623
98.55%
Randy H. Pustanyk
23,338,123
98.55%
Rod Maxwell
23,339,623
98.55%
Scott Sarjeant
19,918,023
84.10%
Jay Zammit
19,869,796
83.90%
Ian S. Brown
22,985,923
97.06%
Dale E. Tremblay
20,263,023
85.56%
The Company is also pleased to announce the approval of an ordinary resolution approving all unallocated entitlements under Cathedral's stock option plan. A description of the plan is contained in the management information circular dated March 29, 2018 and can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral"), based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CET". Cathedral, is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs. For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com.
SOURCE Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.
