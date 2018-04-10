10.04.2018 05:40:25

Caterpillar Group President Rob Charter To Retire

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced that Group President Rob Charter has elected to retire, Following a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 years with the company. Since 2015, Charter has been a group president of Customer & Dealer Support (C&DS). Charter's retirement will be effective June 1, 2018. The company expects to announce a replacement in the near future.

Charter joined Caterpillar in 1989 as a development engineer in Melbourne. Early in his career, he worked in service training, machine sales and service, mining product support, manufacturing, construction, quarry and forestry. Charter was also a district manager in Australia. Charter's next leadership position was with Caterpillar's Asia Pacific Division in Tokyo as product manager. In 2005, he was appointed southern region manager in Caterpillar's Latin America Division, a position he held until 2008 when the Caterpillar board of directors named Charter vice president of the Asia Pacific Distribution Services Division. He held this position until January 2013 when he was appointed as vice president of the Excavation Division. He became a group president and a member of Caterpillar's Executive Office in 2015.

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Caterpillar Inc. 37739357 40.13 % 5.61 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09.04.18
Tesla – vor dem nächsten Kurssprung?! Diese Marken sollten Anleger kennen!
09.04.18
Vontobel: Schweizer Aktien mit Sicherheitspuffer und «Luft nach oben»
09.04.18
SMI-Anleger machen Kasse
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Arbeitslosigkeit in der Eurozone sinkt weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück
Novartis will AveXis für 8,7 Milliarden US-Dollar übernehmen
SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Plus -- Schwache Russland-Börse belastet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen
Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg belasten Aktien von Sulzer, Oerlikon und S+B stark
Schaukelbörse geht weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Cryan-Nachfolger: Sewing ist ab sofort neuer Deutsche Bank-Chef - Anleger erfreut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schaukelbörse geht weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen
Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Montag Gewinne einfahren, mussten ihre Tageshöchststände aber hinter sich lassen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB