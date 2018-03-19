Carville's Auto Mart promotes selection of discontinued model brands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The history of the automotive industry is one that is filled with ingenuity and innovation, though some of the forbearers of this growth in popularity have found themselves out of business by their respective parent companies. That's not to say that a discontinued vehicle can't provide the same type of return that existing ones can, however, which is an ideal that Grand Junction dealership Carville's Auto Mart takes to heart. To honor the industry's past while also helping drivers prepare for their future, the dealership is currently promoting its wide inventory of discontinued models.

To this day, manufacturers such as Saturn, Pontiac, Mercury and Isuzu still grace the Carville's Auto Mart lot. Consumers looking for a top-quality sedan (such as the Pontiac G6 or Saturn Ion) or durable SUV (like the Saturn VUE or Isuzu Ascender) will find just what they are looking for with these types of models. To make matters better, every discontinued vehicle on the dealership lot is priced at under $10,000, and many of them can achieve 30 miles per gallon or greater on the highway.

Prospective shoppers who are looking to sign off on a vehicle today are encouraged to apply for credit financing on the dealership's website and schedule a test drive if they so choose.

Members of the public who would like more information on their desired vehicles or have any further questions are encouraged to contact the Carville's Auto Mart sales team by phone at (970) 241-5370 or online at carvillesautomart.com. The dealership is located at 2507 Highway 6 and 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Media Contact:Darin Carville, Carville's Auto Mart, 970-241-5370, dcarville@camgj.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart