04.08.2018 01:10:00

Carolyn I. Coleman, Ed.D, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DERWOOD, Md., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn I. Coleman, Ed.D, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Government field in recognition of her role as Director of Strategic Planning and Operations at USAID.

One of the leading U.S. government agencies that "works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential," USAID is known for providing development assistance on a global scale.  Devoted to offering their clients eminent service, USAID specializes in providing assistance on a variety of issues, including climate change, the Global Health Initiative, hunger, economic growth and trade, education, gender equality, water and sanitation and working in conflict. With humanitarian efforts at the forefront of the agency's values, USAID specializes in "bringing disaster relief and lifesaving assistance amidst complex crisis."

Garnishing over thirty six years of experience in the industry, Dr. Coleman has established herself as an illustrious professional in the industry. A prominent professional in the field, Dr. Coleman has attained extensive expertise in developing strong leadership skills and aided in the prevention of radicalization.

Early in her educational career, Dr. Coleman attained her Doctor of Education in Child Development with a concentration in Management from Nova Southeastern University. In her previous years, Dr. Coleman completed her Master's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Atlanta University, her Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Morgan State University, and her Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the U. S. Army War College.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Coleman is an esteemed member of several distinguished organizations including the International Women's Leadership Association, Worldwide Branding and the National Association of Professional Women.

Dr. Coleman dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her father, Walter, who passed in 1995, as well as to her mother, Irene.

For more information, visit www.usaid.gov.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolyn-i-coleman-edd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300691961.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
02.08.18
Volkswagen Vz. – abgeprallt
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse wählt offenbar Frankfurt als Post-Brexit-Standort
Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
GAM-Kunden flüchten nach Manager-Suspendierung aus dessen Fonds - Aktie sackt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB