06.05.2018 06:01:33

Carlisle Companies Announces Director Change

(RTTNews) - Terry Growcock notified Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) of his retirement from the Board of Directors of the Company, and submitted his resignation, effective immediately, in accordance with the Company's mandatory age 72 retirement policy set forth in the Company's Statement of Corporate Governance Guidelines and Principals.

Growcock was Chairman of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Company prior to his retirement from the Board. Mr. Growcock's retirement was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

In addition, the Board appointed Scott C. Selbach as Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel of the Company in place of Steven J. Ford, a named executive officer, who held those positions until April 30, 2018.

