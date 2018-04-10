<
10.04.2018 13:00:28

Cargotec's January-March 2018 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 10 APRIL 2018 AT 2.00 PM (EEST)
 
Cargotec's January-March 2018 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 24 April 2018
 
Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-March 2018 interim report on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 approximately at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.
 
A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 3.00 p.m. EEST at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2.30 p.m. EEST.
 
The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at the latest on 23 April 2018 at 3.00 p.m. EEST at the following address: http://bit.ly/cargotecQ1. You will receive dial-in details and a personal access code by e-mail approximately one day before the event. The registration will speed up the access to the telephone conference. 
 
The telephone conference can be accessed also without advance registration by using the following numbers with access code 247024 and PIN code 000000:
 
FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
US: +1 929-477-0443
 
The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.
 
For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

