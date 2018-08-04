Careexpand to Transition Its Full-Service Chronic Care Management Business to Chronic Care Management, Inc.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Careexpand today announced it has decided to transition its full-service chronic care management business to Chronic Care Management, Inc. After careful consideration, Careexpand has made the strategic decision to focus solely on its core software platforms, Livebase and Careexpand, and to transfer its clinical service business to an industry partner. Michael Nesti of Careexpand said, "After conducting due diligence, we selected Chronic Care Management, Inc. as our transition partner due to the positive outcomes it is achieving for people with chronic conditions and the practices that provide care for them."

Dr. William Mills, President and CEO of Chronic Care Management Inc. said, "We appreciate the confidence that the Careexpand team has placed in us during this client and patient transition. We stand by ready to onboard Careexpand's full-service clients to our integrated care management model." Mills continued, "We look forward to partnering with the medical practitioners currently in contracts with Careexpand to seamlessly transition them to our evidence-based care platform that is achieving low hospitalization and readmission rates by leveraging evidence-based outcome assessments, and community resource need matching."

Careexpand clients should contact Mark Douglas at Chronic Care Management, Inc at their earliest convenience by calling 440.248.6500 or by email.

CCM is a program launched by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2015 to help provide support for patients with multiple chronic conditions in-between their provider visits and episodes of care. The CCM program created a new Medicare-benefit to support beneficiaries with two or more chronic conditions by providing new "in-between visit" revenue to participating providers, stimulating practices to enhance their focus on goal-directed, person-centered care planning, and to provide "aging-in-place" resources such as proactive care management.

About Chronic Care Management, Inc.

Chronic Care Management, Inc. is a solution-oriented technology and services care management provider. The company's primary focus is "in-between visit" care management for people with multiple chronic conditions. Headed by William Mills, M.D., a physician with extensive national care management leadership and primary care and geriatrics practice, the company develops and deploys software and clinically integrated care management programs that promote goal-directed, quality collaborative care planning. The solutions bring together healthcare providers, systems, and stakeholders around a central, person-centered care plan that drive positive clinical outcomes for patients and positive financial outcomes for healthcare organizations and payers, including Medicare. Providing fee-for-service healthcare providers a concrete path from volume to value, Chronic Care Management also empowers organizations who are participating in alternative payment models with a formal platform to foster care coordination, quality measure success attainment, advance care planning, care transitions, and a number of other success-driving areas.

For more information, or to schedule a product and services presentation, please visit our website or call toll free: (844) CCM-6500 / (844) 226-6500.

About Careexpand

Careexpand is a revolutionary cloud-based application that provides doctors and patients collaborative services in a way never before available in the healthcare industry. Livebase, the patient communication application, provides for the gathering, organization, and classification of member's medical records. By doing this, we give the power of the member's medical life back to them in a way never before achieved. The benefits are many as this allows doctors to quickly and more efficiently gain a complete understanding of the member's medical picture and history. In addition, doctors can easily communicate with the member and the member's other providers through instant messaging, video conference, and intelligent remote monitoring, essentially creating a social network around each patient and forming a care team that can more efficiently and easily keep the patient healthier. The Careexpand/Livebase application brings the principles of social networking engagement and an artificial intelligence, named Vivi, to update the medical practice and expand their possibilities beyond traditional limits. Careexpand provides an easy and secure visual user interface is completely web and cloud-based, and requires no download or installation.

© 2018 Chronic Care Management, Inc. and the Chronic Care Management company name with logo are registered trademarks of Chronic Care Management, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts:

Kathy Lewis

Chronic Care Management, Inc.

(844) 226-6500

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/careexpand-to-transition-its-full-service-chronic-care-management-business-to-chronic-care-management-inc-300691972.html

SOURCE Chronic Care Management, Inc and Careexpand, LLC