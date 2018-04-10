<
10.04.2018 23:30:00

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead” or the "Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers and ask to join the Capstead Mortgage Corporation call. The audio replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 26, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10119268.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. An audio archive of the webcast will be available until July 26, 2018 on the Company’s website.

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

