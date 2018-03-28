CapMan Real Estate Press release 28 March 2018 at 12.15 p.m. EEST

CapMan Real Estate acquires commercial property in Stockholm

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II has acquired Påsen 1, a 9,714 sqm multi-let office building, in Hammarby Sjöstad.

"We are very excited about the purchase of this property, which is located in a rapidly developing area in southern Stockholm. We have seen very positive expansion in Hammarby Sjöstad over the past few years, which is set to continue with the opening of new metro stations and the completion of other neighbouring building projects. We have identified a number of good opportunities to improve Påsen 1 and look forward to working with the tenants on these initiatives going forward", comments Per Tängerstad, Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

The acquisition of Påsen 1 is CapMan Nordic Real Estate II's ninth acquisition following closing of the EUR 425 million fund established in August last year. The focus of the fund is to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities.

CapMan Real Estate has a team consisting of over 30 real estate professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen. CapMan Real Estate was established in 2005 and it currently has over EUR 1.7 billion of assets under management.

For further information, please contact:

Per Tängerstad, Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +46 70 591 2300

Picture: Påsen 1

CapMan

www.capman.fi

@CapManPE

