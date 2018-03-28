<
28.03.2018 11:15:24

CapMan Real Estate acquires commercial property in Stockholm

CapMan Real Estate Press release                                                             28 March 2018 at 12.15 p.m. EEST

CapMan Real Estate acquires commercial property in Stockholm

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II has acquired Påsen 1, a 9,714 sqm multi-let office building, in Hammarby Sjöstad.

"We are very excited about the purchase of this property, which is located in a rapidly developing area in southern Stockholm. We have seen very positive expansion in Hammarby Sjöstad over the past few years, which is set to continue with the opening of new metro stations and the completion of other neighbouring building projects. We have identified a number of good opportunities to improve Påsen 1 and look forward to working with the tenants on these initiatives going forward", comments Per Tängerstad, Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

The acquisition of Påsen 1 is CapMan Nordic Real Estate II's ninth acquisition following closing of the EUR 425 million fund established in August last year. The focus of the fund is to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities.

CapMan Real Estate has a team consisting of over 30 real estate professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen. CapMan Real Estate was established in 2005 and it currently has over EUR 1.7 billion of assets under management.

For further information, please contact:

Per Tängerstad, Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +46 70 591 2300

Picture: Påsen 1

CapMan                                                                     
www.capman.fi
@CapManPE

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CapMan Oyj via Globenewswire

09:57
General Electric von Gerüchten getrieben
08:32
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Aktien in diesem Artikel

CapMan 1.43 -1.38% CapMan

