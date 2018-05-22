Canamex Gold Corp. Announces: GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) Ethereum Crypto Tokens - Offer Price Increase

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE:CSQ) on May 15, 2018, launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ("GOLDUSA" or "Token" ticker symbol "GOLD") Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO").

The price offered was $US 4.00 per token, which is 38% discount to $US 6.50 value per token, based on $US 1300 per oz. gold price. However, the Company advised that this pricing is available for a limited time from the launch date, being Tuesday, May 15th, 2018. After that date, the Company reserved the right to increase the STO subscription offer price.

Therefore, Company has elected to increase the STO subscription offer price for subscriptions received from 0900 PST on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 to $US 4.125 per GOLDUSA token. This is 37% discount to $US 6.50 value per token, based on $US 1300 per oz. gold price.

Further general details of the STO, are as follows:

Exposure to gold-asset-backed token. Each GOLDUSA Token represents 1/200 oz. gold.



Minimum subscription: 2000 GOLDUSA Tokens.



Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).



For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/



For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/



GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) ERC20 security token Etherscan technical details are as follows: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833

Considerations and Risks

An investment in the GOLDUSA Tokens offered via this STO, should be considered speculative due to various factors, including the nature of the industry in which the Company operates. Risk factors relating to the Company are discussed in certain of public disclosures of the Company which are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com Risk factors should be carefully reviewed and considered by an investor before a decision is made to invest in the GOLDUSA Tokens. Relevant considerations and risks associated with the STO are comprehensively detailed in the whitepaper here: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA and the improving gold price environment. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery(TM) royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

