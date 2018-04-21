Canadian Pacific Railway, Unions Reach Deal To Avoid Canada Strike

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said that it has reached an agreement with both the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine or TCRC and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers or IBEW, which averts the potential work stoppage of 12:01 am Eastern time tomorrow, April 21, 2018.

On the recommendation of federal mediators, the Minister of Labour will direct the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to administer a ratification vote on each of the company's final offers to the TCRC and IBEW.

CP said it will immediately begin to execute a safe and structured start-up of its train operations in Canada. As a result of today's announcement, there will be no disruption to the commuter rail companies operating on CP's network and CP will be able to continue to provide safe and efficient freight service for our customers.

There are approximately 3,000 conductors and engineers represented by the TCRC. Approximately 360 signal maintainers are represented by the IBEW.