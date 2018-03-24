Canada's Favourite Panda Family Moves Out West

FedEx Successfully Delivers Da Mao, Er Shun, Jia Panpan, and Jia Yueyue to New Home at the Calgary Zoo

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 24, 2018 /CNW/ - FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), had the honour of transporting four giant pandas from Toronto to their new home at the Calgary Zoo, where they will stay until 2023.

With the help of FedEx Express Canada, Da Mao (male) and Er Shun (female) travelled from China to the Toronto Zoo in 2013 as part of a global giant panda conservation breeding program. After the successful 2015 birth of the first giant panda cubs born in Canada, Jia Panpan (young male) and Jia Yueyue (young female), the pandas left Toronto as a family of four.

"After six years of planning and millions of dollars in upgrades, we are delighted to welcome the giant pandas to the Calgary Zoo," says Dr. Clément Lanthier, president and CEO of the Calgary Zoo. "We are grateful to have a trusted provider in FedEx to transport this precious cargo, safely and comfortably, across the country. We will let the pandas settle into their new home in Panda Passage and then open the doors to the general public on May 7. Hosting these international symbols of wildlife conservation over the next five years gives us the chance to educate our community about helping protect species at risk, here in Canada and around the world."

"At FedEx, we take great pride in using our global networks to move precious cargo around the world," said Lisa Lisson, president of FedEx Express Canada. "Through our charitable shipping program, we are honored to participate in this long-term conservation agreement between China and Canada, and are thrilled at its incredible success. The world can be confident that our team of skilled logistics experts, pilots and drivers ensured these four beloved, rare animals had a safe, comfortable trip from Toronto to Calgary."

The giant pandas travelled 3.5 hours over 2,716 kilometres onboard a dedicated Boeing 757F aircraft. The flight crew aboard was specifically chosen for their experience with transporting large animals, and a FedEx team member called a "load master" travelled with the pandas to ensure the pandas got both on and off the plane safely. To ensure the pandas' travel is as comfortable as possible, the onboard veterinarian and two attendants had constant access to the pandas at all times during the flight. The pandas also enjoyed plenty of fresh bamboo.

"It has truly been an honour to host the giant pandas, since 2013, as part of a global giant panda conservation breeding program, and we are so proud to have contributed to the increase in the giant panda population worldwide," says Robin Hale, interim CEO of the Toronto Zoo. "On behalf of the Toronto Zoo's Board of Management, staff and volunteers, we wish Da Mao, Er Shun, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue all the best for another wonderful five years at the Calgary Zoo."

Here is the passenger list from yesterday's flight:

Da Mao - Male

Weight: 109.5 kg



Names means "First of Mao"



Physical Characteristics: Bright white fur, biggest of the four pandas



Other facts: Quite vocal, born at the Chengdu Panda Base in China

Er Shun – Female

Weight: 96.6 kg



Name means "Double Smoothness"



Physical Characteristics: Beige coloured, especially on her back, finer boned with smaller head than Da Mao



Other facts: A nurturing, caring mother

Jia Yueyue – Young Female

Weight: 50.5 kg



Name means "Canadian Joy"



Physical Characteristics: Easy to recognize with square-shaped eye patches that extend on to the bridge of her nose



Other facts: Smart and curious, seems to enjoy games and challenges, born at the Toronto Zoo

Jia Panpan – Young Male

Weight: 55.1 kg



Names means "Canadian Hope"



Physical Characteristics: Broad nose and oval eye patches



Other facts: Cautious but cunning, not quite as quick as his sister to figure things out, born at the Toronto Zoo

FedEx supports the movement of rescued or endangered animals across the country and around the world as part of its commitment to conservation. Giant pandas are listed as "vulnerable" in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are only an estimated 1,800 in the wild.

Click here for b-roll from the move.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air and ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $64 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain "absolutely, positively" focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

SOURCE FedEx Express Canada