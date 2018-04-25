<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.04.2018 23:00:00

Calyxt to Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. EDT – 7 a.m. CDT

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company, today announced the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Monday, May 7, after the close of regular stock market trading hours. A conference call to discuss the company's results and its operations is scheduled on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8 a.m. EDT – 7 a.m. CDT.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

US & Canada only: 877-407-9747
International: 412-902-0044

In addition, a replay of the call will be available until June 8, 2018 by calling 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); 201-612-7415 (Toll Free International). The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Calyxt website.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT).

For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements

PThis communication contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may,” "might,” "will,” "should,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential” or "continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Nachrichten zu Calyxt Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Calyxt Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

03.11.17 Calyxt Outperform BMO Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

25.04.18
DAX: Pflicht erfüllt – was nun?
25.04.18
SMI findet keine Richtung
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Calyxt Inc Registered Shs 15.98 0.69% Calyxt Inc Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Trump-Aussagen sorgen für deutliche Abschläge an der Wall Street
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Halbleiterhersteller ams sieht rot wegen Nachfragerückgang bei iPhones - Aktien brechen ein
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Wall Street wird zur Belastung: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Renditeanstieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich
Die Anleger an der Wall Street waren am Mittwoch zwischen starken Quartalsberichten auf der einen Seite und Zinssorgen auf der anderen Seite hin- und hergerissen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB