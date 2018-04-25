Calyxt to Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. EDT – 7 a.m. CDT

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company, today announced the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Monday, May 7, after the close of regular stock market trading hours. A conference call to discuss the company's results and its operations is scheduled on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8 a.m. EDT – 7 a.m. CDT.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

US & Canada only: 877-407-9747

International: 412-902-0044

In addition, a replay of the call will be available until June 8, 2018 by calling 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); 201-612-7415 (Toll Free International). The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Calyxt website.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT).

For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com

Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements

PThis communication contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may,” "might,” "will,” "should,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential” or "continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006739/en/