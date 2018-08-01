01.08.2018 05:00:00

California Joins National Recovery Movement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the opioid epidemic travels to communities large and small throughout California, individuals, families and policy makers are dedicating their energy to the recovery movement that is sweeping across the nation in response to the death and destruction related to the opioid epidemic.

Addiction Recovery Communities of California, a board committee of California Consortium Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP), is now an emerging State affiliate with the Association of Recovery Community Organizations (ARCO) which is a part of Faces & Voices of Recovery. This relationship links California to leaders with local and national allies and provides training and technical assistance to groups. By becoming an ARCO, ARCC is helping to build the unified voice of the organized recovery community and fulfill a commitment to supporting the development of new recovery groups and strengthening existing ones.

"I cannot understate how impactful the recovery wave will be in our nation," said ARCC/CCAPP Chief Executive Officer Pete Nielsen.

"Gone are the days when people with addiction hide anonymously while addressing a recognizable and treatable disease. People in recovery are a strong part of the fabric of our communities and will rightfully take their places as community leaders, mentors, and innovators. Together, with likeminded policy makers, California will lead the nation in building a recovery friendly state. I am proud that ARCC can provide the conduit for this advancement for the health and productivity of our state."

Requests for local interest interviews can be arranged by the Sacramento office.

 

SOURCE Addiction Recovery Communities of California

