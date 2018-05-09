Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX–CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 16, 2018 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Fernando Aguilar 85,230,556 73.67 30,463,039 26.33 Kevin R. Baker 85,314,539 73.74 30,379,056 26.26 James S. Blair 86,135,248 74.45 29,558,347 25.55 Gregory S. Fletcher 85,318,040 73.74 30,375,555 26.26 Lorne A. Gartner 85,618,057 74.00 30,075,538 26.00 Ronald P. Mathison 85,615,975 74.00 30,077,620 26.00 Douglas R. Ramsay 86,820,906 75.04 28,872,689 24.96

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW". Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Russia and Argentina.

