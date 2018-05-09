09.05.2018 02:41:00

Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX–CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 16, 2018 were elected as directors.  Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Fernando Aguilar

85,230,556

73.67

30,463,039

26.33

Kevin R. Baker

85,314,539

73.74

30,379,056

26.26

James S. Blair

86,135,248

74.45

29,558,347

25.55

Gregory S. Fletcher

85,318,040

73.74

30,375,555

26.26

Lorne A. Gartner

85,618,057

74.00

30,075,538

26.00

Ronald P. Mathison

85,615,975

74.00

30,077,620

26.00

Douglas R. Ramsay

86,820,906

75.04

28,872,689

24.96

 

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW".  Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Russia and Argentina.

SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

