09.05.2018 02:41:00
Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors
CALGARY, May 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX–CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 16, 2018 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Fernando Aguilar
85,230,556
73.67
30,463,039
26.33
Kevin R. Baker
85,314,539
73.74
30,379,056
26.26
James S. Blair
86,135,248
74.45
29,558,347
25.55
Gregory S. Fletcher
85,318,040
73.74
30,375,555
26.26
Lorne A. Gartner
85,618,057
74.00
30,075,538
26.00
Ronald P. Mathison
85,615,975
74.00
30,077,620
26.00
Douglas R. Ramsay
86,820,906
75.04
28,872,689
24.96
Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW". Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Russia and Argentina.
SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
