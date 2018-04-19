<
19.04.2018 22:30:00

Cactus Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus” or the "Company”) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (800) 263-0877. International parties may dial (323) 794-2094. The access code is 7937430. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.

About Cactus

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates 14 service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and one service center in Eastern Australia.

