10.04.2018 21:09:00

Cabot Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Operating Results

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2018 on Monday, May 7, 2018 after market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 2:00 pm (ET) on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

The call will be webcast by NASDAQ and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at http://investor.cabot-corp.com. The webcast is also being distributed through the StreetEvents Network. Institutional investors may access the call via StreetEvents, a password-protected event management site, at www.streetevents.com.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at http://investor.cabot-corp.com.

ABOUT Cabot CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cabot Corp. 55.51 2.49%

