Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that its carbon black manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China has been officially certified to the Responsible Care 14001® Environmental Management standard. The RC14001 certification process promotes superior performance and transparency throughout the global chemical industry by ensuring its members continuously improve internal programs that have a positive impact on commercial partners, employee and contractor safety and health, communities, security and the environment.

Cabot is the first chemical company in China to be certified by auditors from the international registrar, BSI, in accordance with the RC 14001 Management System. With this recognition, Cabot’s Tianjin facility has satisfied all requirements of the recognized gold standard for third party performance certifications. Cabot is pursuing certification for all its operating facilities in China by 2019 and the Tianjin site is the first of five facilities to achieve this significant milestone. This accomplishment is consistent with Cabot’s global commitment to the principles of Responsible Care and the highest level of transparent performance.

"We place a high value on the safe, secure and environmentally responsible development, manufacture and distribution of our products across the globe. We are proud of this recognition as our Tianjin site continues to serve as a leader in environmental and safety performance for the Tianjin community and the chemical industry in China,” said Jeff Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. "Cabot aspires to lead Responsible Care implementation in China, which is still lagging behind other regions in the achievement of the global standard. The certification of our Tianjin plant proves that this can be done in China and, I hope this will encourage other players to join us to promote Responsible Care in China.”

Responsible Care® is a global voluntary initiative under which the chemical industry works to continuously improve and achieve excellence in safety and health, security and environmental performance. The RC14001 certification is the globally recognized standard for safety & health, security and environmental management systems established by the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care Program®. The standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods that bring real benefits to society. RC14001® is a robust technical standard that combines the attributes of the Responsible Care Management System® and the ISO 14001 environmental standard to achieve higher standards of performance.

"This certification in Tianjin demonstrates our global commitment to the principles of Responsible Care, and it is an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to be a responsible and transparent corporate citizen,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

