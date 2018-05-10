<
10.05.2018 03:15:00

Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 8, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2018.

"Our strong cash flow generation and our confidence in the future earnings of the company allow us to increase our dividend again this year," said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer of Cabot. "We remain committed to investing to returning cash to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while also investing for growth in our core businesses."

About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

