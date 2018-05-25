<
25.05.2018 10:09:39

CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm

CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm

AINARS OZOLS

Education:

2005 – 2006
Stockholm School of Economics, Riga.  Executive MBA

1997 – 1999
Latvian Banking Academy. The Latvian banking Certificate approved by

Chartered Institute of Bankers

1988 – 1995
Riga Technical University. Bachelor in Economics

Working experience:

Since   2015        Head of HR, SEB Baltic division
2007 – 2015        CEO, JSC SEB Banka
2005 – 2007        Deputy CEO, Head of Retail Banking, JSC  SEB Latvijas Unibanka
2000 - 2005         JSC Latvijas Unibanka Board member

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.

IVARS GODMANIS

Education:

1978 - 1981
University of Latvia.  Acquired PhD in Physics

1969 -1974
University of Latvia.  Diploma in higher education – physicist.

Working experience:

Since   2016        JSC Olainfarm,   Member of the Council 
2015 - 2016                                                               Associate professor - RISEBA , lecturer – University of Latvia and Turiba University
2014 – 2015        lecturer University of Latvia and Turiba University

2009 – 2014        Member of the European Parliament

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares

IRINA MALIGINA

Education:

2008 – 2009   
Regent’s Business School, London, UK. Master's Program in General Management

2005 – 2007   

DCT International Hotel and Business Management School and Massachusetts University, Vitznau, Switzerland. Two Business Management Bachelor Diplomas in Hotel and Tourism Management Program

2002 – 2005   
Ecole des Roches, Verneuil- Sur- Avre, France

2001 – 2002   
Bishop’s College School, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.

Working experience and positions in other capital companies:

Since   2018                Olmafarm SIA, Board Member
2017 - 2018                 Olainfarm JSC, Purchasing Unit
2013 - 2017                 Olainfarm JSC, HR Department
2014 - 2017                 Olainfarm JSC – Silvanols SIA, export manager.

The candidate owns 10 JSC Olainfarm shares.

MILANA BELEVICA

Education:

2009 – 2012
Riga Stradins University, Doctoral study program in Law. 

2003 – 2005
University of Latvia, Faculty of Economics and Management. Master's degree in social sciences in European Studies.

1997 – 2001
University of Latvia, Faculty of Law.  Higher Education Lawyer Qualification Diploma;

Since   2015

  • Lawyer's private practice. Specialization: Financial and Tax Law.
  • Supervises SIA b2b konsultants - business and management consultancy.

Positions in other capital companies:
• Member of the Board SIA b2b konsultants, registration number: 50103878831.
• Member of the Board of SIA Antik4Unik, registration number: 4020309361.

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.
________________________________________________________________

IVARS KALVINŠ

Education:

Since 1994
Member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, professor.

1991
University of Latvia. Acquired PhD in Chemistry

1969
University of Latvia. Diploma of higher education - chemist.

Working experience:

2003 – 2015    Director of the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis and Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis (from 2015), Head of the Laboratory of Carbohydrate Compounds (since 1986).

2014 - 2018     Deputy Head of the State Research Program "Biomedicine"

2013 – 2017    Coordinator of EU Regpot project  Innovabalt.

Positions in other capital companies:

2003 - 2006       JSC Olainfarm Member of the Council and Vice-Chairman
2002 - 2012       Grindeks, Member of the Council

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.

SIGNE BALDERE - SILDEDZE

Education:

1994 -1997     
International Hotel Managment School, Institute Lucern, Switzerland

1993
Riga 2nd Secondary School

1992 - 1993    
Boston High School, USA

1989-1991      
Minesota High School, USA.

Working experience :

2018                            JSC Olainfarm, HR department
Since   2014                SIA LOUVRE, Board Member 
2009 - 2012                 JSC Olainfarm,   Member of the Council
2005 - 2008                 JSC Olainfarm,  Deputy Head of Administrative Department
1998 -2004                  Hotel Metzgern in Sarnen CH (Switzerland), Manager

The candidate owns 297 shares of  JSC Olainfarm.
           
Information prepared by:

         Salvis Lapins

         JSC Olainfarm

         Member of the Management Board

         Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114

         Phone: +371 6 7013 717

         Fax: +371 6 7013 777

         E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv

