CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm

AINARS OZOLS

Education:

2005 – 2006

Stockholm School of Economics, Riga. Executive MBA

1997 – 1999

Latvian Banking Academy. The Latvian banking Certificate approved by

Chartered Institute of Bankers

1988 – 1995

Riga Technical University. Bachelor in Economics

Working experience:

Since 2015 Head of HR, SEB Baltic division

2007 – 2015 CEO, JSC SEB Banka

2005 – 2007 Deputy CEO, Head of Retail Banking, JSC SEB Latvijas Unibanka

2000 - 2005 JSC Latvijas Unibanka Board member

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.

IVARS GODMANIS

Education:

1978 - 1981

University of Latvia. Acquired PhD in Physics

1969 -1974

University of Latvia. Diploma in higher education – physicist.

Working experience:

Since 2016 JSC Olainfarm, Member of the Council

2015 - 2016 Associate professor - RISEBA , lecturer – University of Latvia and Turiba University

2014 – 2015 lecturer University of Latvia and Turiba University

2009 – 2014 Member of the European Parliament

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares

IRINA MALIGINA

Education:

2008 – 2009

Regent’s Business School, London, UK. Master's Program in General Management

2005 – 2007

DCT International Hotel and Business Management School and Massachusetts University, Vitznau, Switzerland. Two Business Management Bachelor Diplomas in Hotel and Tourism Management Program

2002 – 2005

Ecole des Roches, Verneuil- Sur- Avre, France

2001 – 2002

Bishop’s College School, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.

Working experience and positions in other capital companies:

Since 2018 Olmafarm SIA, Board Member

2017 - 2018 Olainfarm JSC, Purchasing Unit

2013 - 2017 Olainfarm JSC, HR Department

2014 - 2017 Olainfarm JSC – Silvanols SIA, export manager.

The candidate owns 10 JSC Olainfarm shares.

MILANA BELEVICA

Education:

2009 – 2012

Riga Stradins University, Doctoral study program in Law.

2003 – 2005

University of Latvia, Faculty of Economics and Management. Master's degree in social sciences in European Studies.

1997 – 2001

University of Latvia, Faculty of Law. Higher Education Lawyer Qualification Diploma;

Since 2015

Lawyer's private practice. Specialization: Financial and Tax Law.

Supervises SIA b2b konsultants - business and management consultancy.

Positions in other capital companies:

• Member of the Board SIA b2b konsultants, registration number: 50103878831.

• Member of the Board of SIA Antik4Unik, registration number: 4020309361.

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.

________________________________________________________________

IVARS KALVINŠ

Education:

Since 1994

Member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, professor.

1991

University of Latvia. Acquired PhD in Chemistry

1969

University of Latvia. Diploma of higher education - chemist.

Working experience:

2003 – 2015 Director of the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis and Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis (from 2015), Head of the Laboratory of Carbohydrate Compounds (since 1986).

2014 - 2018 Deputy Head of the State Research Program "Biomedicine"

2013 – 2017 Coordinator of EU Regpot project Innovabalt.

Positions in other capital companies:

2003 - 2006 JSC Olainfarm Member of the Council and Vice-Chairman

2002 - 2012 Grindeks, Member of the Council

The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.

SIGNE BALDERE - SILDEDZE

Education:

1994 -1997

International Hotel Managment School, Institute Lucern, Switzerland

1993

Riga 2nd Secondary School

1992 - 1993

Boston High School, USA

1989-1991

Minesota High School, USA.

Working experience :

2018 JSC Olainfarm, HR department

Since 2014 SIA LOUVRE, Board Member

2009 - 2012 JSC Olainfarm, Member of the Council

2005 - 2008 JSC Olainfarm, Deputy Head of Administrative Department

1998 -2004 Hotel Metzgern in Sarnen CH (Switzerland), Manager

The candidate owns 297 shares of JSC Olainfarm.



