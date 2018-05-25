|
25.05.2018 10:09:39
CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm
CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm
AINARS OZOLS
Education:
2005 – 2006
Stockholm School of Economics, Riga. Executive MBA
1997 – 1999
Latvian Banking Academy. The Latvian banking Certificate approved by
Chartered Institute of Bankers
1988 – 1995
Riga Technical University. Bachelor in Economics
Working experience:
Since 2015 Head of HR, SEB Baltic division
2007 – 2015 CEO, JSC SEB Banka
2005 – 2007 Deputy CEO, Head of Retail Banking, JSC SEB Latvijas Unibanka
2000 - 2005 JSC Latvijas Unibanka Board member
The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.
IVARS GODMANIS
Education:
1978 - 1981
University of Latvia. Acquired PhD in Physics
1969 -1974
University of Latvia. Diploma in higher education – physicist.
Working experience:
Since 2016 JSC Olainfarm, Member of the Council
2015 - 2016 Associate professor - RISEBA , lecturer – University of Latvia and Turiba University
2014 – 2015 lecturer University of Latvia and Turiba University
2009 – 2014 Member of the European Parliament
The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares
IRINA MALIGINA
Education:
2008 – 2009
Regent’s Business School, London, UK. Master's Program in General Management
2005 – 2007
DCT International Hotel and Business Management School and Massachusetts University, Vitznau, Switzerland. Two Business Management Bachelor Diplomas in Hotel and Tourism Management Program
2002 – 2005
Ecole des Roches, Verneuil- Sur- Avre, France
2001 – 2002
Bishop’s College School, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
Working experience and positions in other capital companies:
Since 2018 Olmafarm SIA, Board Member
2017 - 2018 Olainfarm JSC, Purchasing Unit
2013 - 2017 Olainfarm JSC, HR Department
2014 - 2017 Olainfarm JSC – Silvanols SIA, export manager.
The candidate owns 10 JSC Olainfarm shares.
MILANA BELEVICA
Education:
2009 – 2012
Riga Stradins University, Doctoral study program in Law.
2003 – 2005
University of Latvia, Faculty of Economics and Management. Master's degree in social sciences in European Studies.
1997 – 2001
University of Latvia, Faculty of Law. Higher Education Lawyer Qualification Diploma;
Since 2015
- Lawyer's private practice. Specialization: Financial and Tax Law.
- Supervises SIA b2b konsultants - business and management consultancy.
Positions in other capital companies:
• Member of the Board SIA b2b konsultants, registration number: 50103878831.
• Member of the Board of SIA Antik4Unik, registration number: 4020309361.
The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.
________________________________________________________________
IVARS KALVINŠ
Education:
Since 1994
Member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, professor.
1991
University of Latvia. Acquired PhD in Chemistry
1969
University of Latvia. Diploma of higher education - chemist.
Working experience:
2003 – 2015 Director of the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis and Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis (from 2015), Head of the Laboratory of Carbohydrate Compounds (since 1986).
2014 - 2018 Deputy Head of the State Research Program "Biomedicine"
2013 – 2017 Coordinator of EU Regpot project Innovabalt.
Positions in other capital companies:
2003 - 2006 JSC Olainfarm Member of the Council and Vice-Chairman
2002 - 2012 Grindeks, Member of the Council
The candidate does not own JSC Olainfarm shares.
SIGNE BALDERE - SILDEDZE
Education:
1994 -1997
International Hotel Managment School, Institute Lucern, Switzerland
1993
Riga 2nd Secondary School
1992 - 1993
Boston High School, USA
1989-1991
Minesota High School, USA.
Working experience :
2018 JSC Olainfarm, HR department
Since 2014 SIA LOUVRE, Board Member
2009 - 2012 JSC Olainfarm, Member of the Council
2005 - 2008 JSC Olainfarm, Deputy Head of Administrative Department
1998 -2004 Hotel Metzgern in Sarnen CH (Switzerland), Manager
The candidate owns 297 shares of JSC Olainfarm.
Information prepared by:
Salvis Lapins
JSC Olainfarm
Member of the Management Board
Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114
Phone: +371 6 7013 717
Fax: +371 6 7013 777
E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv
Nachrichten zu Olainfarm A.S.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Olainfarm A.S.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX mit Aufschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Kurz vor dem Wochenende präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}