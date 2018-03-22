Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
22.03.2018 01:05:00

CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced a fourteen cent ($0.14) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2018. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 21, 2018. The dividend will be payable on or about April 19, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2018.

"Our Board of Directors is pleased to announce our 114th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is the ninth largest bank holding company headquartered in California with assets of approximately $8.3 billion. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 51 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors” tab.

Nachrichten zu CVB Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CVB Financial Corp.mehr Analysen

19.05.17 CVB Financial Market Perform Hovde Group
21.11.16 CVB Financial Underperform Hovde Group
22.06.16 CVB Financial Market Perform Hovde Group

