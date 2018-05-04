04.05.2018 05:00:00

CQG Connects to Dalian Commodity Exchange to Offer International Market Participants First Access to DCE Iron Ore Futures

CQG Continues to Grow Presence in China as Markets Open to Overseas Traders

CHICAGO and DENVER and DALIAN, China, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, Inc. today announced its connectivity to the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) to offer global clients access to iron ore futures. The move marks the second Chinese market available on CQG, as the firm continues to expand business in China with offices, local staff, infrastructure, and exchange coverage.  China is opening markets with new approved mechanisms for foreign participation in products such as INE crude and DCE iron ore futures. CQG is leading the way among foreign vendors to support coverage and developing important relationships in the region with Chinese futures commission merchants (FCMs) and investors.

In mid-March, CQG announced that the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a unit of the Shanghai Futures Exchange that launched March 26, would be the first Chinese market available on CQG. The launch of that marketplace represented the first time retail foreign investors could participate in a Chinese commodities market.

Kelvin Chia, General Manager, CQG China said: "Following our successful rollout of access to INE, we've seen a growing interest from foreign investors and futures brokerage and clearing firms within mainland China. We're thrilled to announce this access to the Dalian Commodity Exchange and its popular iron ore futures contract from the minute it is available to investors around the world. We are proud to continue our expansion in mainland China and to provide seamless access to these important markets for our customers around the globe."

According to DCE, China is the largest iron ore import country in the world. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced on April 13 its approval of the opening of the iron ore futures contract to overseas traders.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for trading, global market data, and advanced technical analysis. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates more than 75 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform.  CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with sales and support offices worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562279/CQG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CQG

