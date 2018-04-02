<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2018 13:54:01

CPPIB To Buy Canadian Wind, Solar Power Projects From NextEra For $741 Mln

(RTTNews) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPPIB said it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of six Canadian operating wind and solar power projects from NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) for $741 million, inclusive of working capital and subject to customary adjustments.

The portfolio includes four wind and two solar projects with a total capacity of 396 megawatts in Ontario. Affiliates of NextEra Energy Partners, who developed and currently operate the portfolio, will continue to be the operator under a long-term agreement.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2018.

"This opportunity to acquire a sizeable portfolio of operating renewables projects provides immediate scale and exposure to a core sector for CPPIB's broader North American and global power and renewables strategy. NextEra Energy Partners is an industry-leading renewables developer and operator," Bruce Hogg, Managing Director, Head of Power and Renewables of CPPIB said.

Monday's announcement represents CPPIB's third significant investment in the global renewables sector.

Nachrichten zu NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen

01.06.17 NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Buy Williams Capital
17.10.16 NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Buy UBS AG
05.04.16 NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 39.99 -2.20% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken
Darum bleiben die Tesla Model 3-Bestellungen hinter den Reservierungen zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert in die Feiertage -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB