<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2018 22:30:29

CORRECTION FOR WRONG DATE: Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions

This is a correction of the announcement from 18:00 11.04.2018 CEST. Reason for the correction: original announcement used wrong date (year)
Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 11, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting was attended by 263 shareholders, representing approximately 921 million shares. 
 
Shareholders adopted Ahold Delhaize's 2017 financial statements and established the 2017 dividend at €0.63 per common share, to be paid on April 26, 2018.
 
Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including: the appointment of Wouter Kolk as member of the Management Board and the reappointment of René Hooft Graafland as member of the Supervisory Board. 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen

09.04.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.04.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Bernstein Research
06.03.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold UBS AG
05.03.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy S&P Capital IQ

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:57
Vontobel: Interessante Rendite und 45% Sicherheitspuffer mit Schweizer Aktien
10:49
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Testet die Resistance-Zone
08:35
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 21.27 6.35% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: US-Banken frieren Sulzer-Konti in den USA ein - CS und UBS setzen Handel aus
AXA Schweiz nimmt im BVG-Geschäft die Vollversicherungen aus dem Sortiment
BC-Aktie dreht klar ins Minus: Barry Callebaut mit deutlich höherem Wachstum
Zuspitzung im Syrien-Konflikt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
So wirkt sich die Entspannung im Handelsstreit auf den Eurokurs aus
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Namensstreit: Apple geht auf ein Schweizer Unternehmen los

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Säbelrasseln im Syrienkonflikt drückt Dow Jones ins Minus
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB