CORRECTION: Disclosure of significant shareholding in Kitron ASA

This is a correction of the announcement from 17:06 20.03.2018 CET. Reason for the correction: Certain amended information

Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB, two investment funds managed by Athanase Industrial Partner Ltd, have on 20 March 2018 sold respectively 5,149,985 and 3,659,715 shares in Kitron ASA ("Kitron") at a price at NOK 8.90 per share. The aggregate number of shares sold, 8,809,700, corresponds to 5% of the shares of the Company. Following completion of the transaction, Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB no longer hold any shares in Kitron ASA. Neither Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB hold other rights to shares in Kitron.

Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB are funds managed by Athanase Industrial Partners Ltd. Stefan Charette is member of the board of directors of Kitron ASA and is controlling shareholder of Athanase Industrial Partners Ltd.

This disclosure is made pursuant to sections 4-2 and 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

